Brokerages Set Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target at $54.61

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.82.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Intel by 569.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 172,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.30. 40,910,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,625,809. The firm has a market cap of $181.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

