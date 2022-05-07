Brokerages Set Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Target Price at $203.92

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.47.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,062 shares in the company, valued at $54,791,996.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,133.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,585,868.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $152.64 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.97 and a 200-day moving average of $142.74.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.88% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

