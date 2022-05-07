Brokerages Set Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Target Price at $56.43

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on MC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of MC stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.68. The company had a trading volume of 557,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,695. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $77.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 89.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,619,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $293,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

