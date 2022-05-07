Brokerages Set Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Price Target at $7.12

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.12.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.53) to €5.80 ($6.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

NYSE:NOK traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 42,856,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,494,580. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 3.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 406.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

