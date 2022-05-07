Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Insider Brookfield Asset Management In Sells 750,000 Shares

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $19,327,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,538,903 shares in the company, valued at $477,747,530.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brookfield Asset Management In also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 6th, Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25.

BAM stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,574. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.52. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.74 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

