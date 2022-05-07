Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Announces Earnings Results

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.93), Fidelity Earnings reports. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,244. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, June 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 4th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 10th.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 148.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. 53.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a $70.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.