Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.93), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

Shares of BIP stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.22. The stock had a trading volume of 248,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,244. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, June 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 4th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 10th.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 148.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,740.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 151,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 143,457 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

