BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Receives C$5.55 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.64.

ERE.UN has been the topic of several research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners initiated coverage on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$5.40 price target on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.75 price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$4.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$428.58 million and a PE ratio of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.54. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$5.06.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.