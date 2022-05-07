BTIG Research Cuts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $60.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lyft from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.48.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lyft has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.92%. The company had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lyft will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,357,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $104,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,882,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,818,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after purchasing an additional 925,638 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Lyft by 15.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $259,501,000 after purchasing an additional 640,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Lyft by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,520,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $64,950,000 after purchasing an additional 554,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

