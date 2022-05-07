BTU Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.28 Million (BTU)

BTU Protocol (BTU) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 7th. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $27.28 million and approximately $29.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000838 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

