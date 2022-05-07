Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 3,123 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 235,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 37,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSE:PML opened at $10.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $15.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

