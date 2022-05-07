Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,694,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,257,000 after buying an additional 242,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,988,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,749,000 after buying an additional 99,834 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,061,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,810,000 after buying an additional 11,424 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 623,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,840,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 551,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,647,000 after buying an additional 37,628 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUSA opened at $88.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $87.01 and a 52 week high of $106.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.82.

