Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 309 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $4,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 16.4% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after buying an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average is $63.93. The stock has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

