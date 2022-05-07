Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 40 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 39,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,421,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 21,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK opened at $628.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $610.00 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $706.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $817.94. The firm has a market cap of $95.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current year.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.00.

In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.