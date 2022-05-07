Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,419,596,000 after purchasing an additional 297,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,457,000 after buying an additional 220,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Paychex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,234,000 after buying an additional 42,299 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Paychex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,512,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,497,000 after buying an additional 38,014 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Paychex by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,394,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,298,000 after buying an additional 61,860 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.14.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $124.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.03 and a 200-day moving average of $125.77. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.12 and a 12-month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

