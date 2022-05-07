Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.10.

CAH opened at $58.27 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The business had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

