Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,006.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $56.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.80. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

