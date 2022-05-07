Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 419 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 48.1% during the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,712,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,947.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,145,000 after purchasing an additional 166,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $2,246,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $201.72 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.27.

In other Cummins news, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

