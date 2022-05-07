Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 466 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 17,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,436,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA opened at $90.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $244.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $230.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.85.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.01.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

