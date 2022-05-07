Burency Trading Down 20.3% Over Last 7 Days (BUY)

Burency (BUY) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Burency coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Burency has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $42,941.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Burency has traded down 20.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Burency

Burency (CRYPTO:BUY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official message board is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial . Burency’s official website is burency.com . Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Buying and Selling Burency

