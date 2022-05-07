Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $221.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Burlington Stores have slid and underperformed the industry in past three months. The company has been witnessing higher SG&A expenses for a while. In addition, incremental freight expenses and supply-chain challenges are concerning. These factors hurt the fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both its top and the bottom line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Nonetheless, both sales and earnings improved year over year, buoyed by the solid execution of its 2.0 initiative, which is focused on marketing, merchandising and store prototype. However, margins were soft in the reported quarter. For first-quarter fiscal 2022, comps are likely to decrease in mid-teens with an operating margin deleverage of 750 bps from the level reported in the fiscal first quarter. It assumes a comp decline in mid-single digits for fiscal 2021.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BURL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.30.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $196.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.40. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $171.15 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

