Bytecoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $21.66 million and $30,682.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.37 or 0.00600831 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000200 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000214 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

