Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Given New $1,896.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CABO. StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,851.86.

Shares of CABO traded up $36.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,127.19. The stock had a trading volume of 213,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,040. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,411.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1,581.51. Cable One has a 12-month low of $1,084.53 and a 12-month high of $2,136.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cable One will post 50.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Cable One by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

