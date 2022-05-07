California Public Employees Retirement System Has $275.68 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,072,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,531 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.76% of Xcel Energy worth $275,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,992,000 after buying an additional 642,869 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 44.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,000,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 577,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $73.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,593,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.33. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.05.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.4875 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.22%.

About Xcel Energy (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.