California Public Employees Retirement System Has $330.34 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,584,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 89,021 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Honeywell International worth $330,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 43,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 180,315 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $1,171,000. Finally, NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.43. 3,624,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,375. The company has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.80. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

