California Public Employees Retirement System Has $345.73 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,586,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154,288 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $345,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Barings LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 385,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,543,000 after buying an additional 30,755 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.67. 7,306,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,381,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.26. The company has a market cap of $123.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.54%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

