California Public Employees Retirement System Has $394.73 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 608,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,458 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.31% of ServiceNow worth $394,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,453.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total value of $242,144.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,088.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,868 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,741 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ServiceNow from $810.00 to $745.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.97.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $12.59 on Friday, hitting $456.74. 1,965,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,043. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.56 billion, a PE ratio of 415.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $438.12 and a one year high of $707.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $528.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $586.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

