California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,912,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 133,234 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of CVS Health worth $300,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 31.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 44.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6,724.5% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS traded up $2.96 on Friday, hitting $100.69. 8,220,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,219,129. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.62. The stock has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.90.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

