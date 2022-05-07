California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,493,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 96,990 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Micron Technology worth $232,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Micron Technology by 45.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 267,170 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Micron Technology by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,813,000 after acquiring an additional 87,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,156,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,411,970. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.23. The company has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MU shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.32.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

