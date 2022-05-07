California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 19,264 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,264 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of S&P Global worth $243,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,499,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5,138.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 53,950 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 49.4% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $319,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.57.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $345.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,353,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,911. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $393.94 and a 200 day moving average of $424.58. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.96 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

