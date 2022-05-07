California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 29,788 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,148,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,788 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $423,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 49.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,111,000 after buying an additional 35,386 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNPS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

Synopsys stock traded down $7.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.71. 1,119,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,443. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.02 and a 52-week high of $377.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

