California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 93,202 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,429,252 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 93,202 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of QUALCOMM worth $444,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.77.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.58. The stock had a trading volume of 10,077,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,678,674. The company has a market cap of $157.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 27.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

