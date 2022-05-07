Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives $63.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CALX shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Calix from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Calix alerts:

NYSE:CALX opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.93. Calix has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $80.95.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.64 million. Calix had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Calix’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,257,000 after purchasing an additional 385,576 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Calix by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,707,000 after buying an additional 322,325 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Calix by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,685,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,746,000 after buying an additional 165,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Calix by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,665,000 after buying an additional 247,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Calix by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,771,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after buying an additional 228,613 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calix (Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.