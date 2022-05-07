Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.19

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.19 and traded as low as $20.68. Canfor shares last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 2,520 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFPZF shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canfor from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.17.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

