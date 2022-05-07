Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$48.50 price target on shares of Capital Power and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.59.

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$44.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$41.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.17 billion and a PE ratio of 114.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$36.65 and a 52-week high of C$45.05.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$672.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,729 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.94, for a total transaction of C$521,107.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,005,001.69.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

