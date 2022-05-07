Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $44.89

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.89 and last traded at $45.35, with a volume of 32385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.54.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.47.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

