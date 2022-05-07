Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Lowered to C$197.00 at Scotiabank

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$215.00 to C$197.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cargojet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $226.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CGJTF opened at $117.89 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of $112.98 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.05.
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
