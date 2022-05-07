Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $306.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Carlisle’s first-quarter 2022 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 67.7% and 11.9%, respectively. The company is set to gain from strength in the U.S. reroofing end markets along with acquired assets. Strength in the medical technologies business and recovery in the commercial aerospace business are likely to drive its performance. Its focus on product launches and an improved outlook for industrial capital spending will be beneficial. For 2022, it expects revenues to grow more than 30% year over year. The company’s shareholder-friendly policies are likely to act as tailwinds. In the past three months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, the company has been dealing with high costs and expenses, which might affect its margins and profitability. High debt levels can raise its financial obligations.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.29.

Shares of CSL opened at $262.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.07 and a 200-day moving average of $237.63. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $178.73 and a one year high of $275.13.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

In related news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,945,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,195,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,351,000 after buying an additional 393,682 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 665.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 240,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,875,000 after buying an additional 209,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,999,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

