Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

CASA stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,271. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 334.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 12.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

CASA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie started coverage on Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Casa Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Casa Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

