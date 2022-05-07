CashBet Coin Price Tops $0.0104 on Exchanges (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CBC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. CashBet Coin has a market cap of $1.62 million and $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CashBet Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $24.68, $18.94 and $32.15.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CashBet Coin

CBC is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $7.50, $18.94, $5.60, $24.68, $10.39, $13.77, $32.15, $50.98, $24.43, $20.33 and $51.55. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

