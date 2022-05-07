Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.63

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.63 and last traded at $21.66, with a volume of 18008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average is $41.48.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.43 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $345,405.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 35,408 shares of company stock worth $1,496,696 over the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,861,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 48.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 6.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,408,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.