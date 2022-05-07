Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CVCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $426.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

CVCO opened at $242.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.28 and its 200-day moving average is $274.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cavco Industries has a 1-year low of $196.46 and a 1-year high of $327.24. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $431.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.10 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries will post 17.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

