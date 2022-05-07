Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 172,068 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,342,088 shares.The stock last traded at $1.14 and had previously closed at $1.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CZOO shares. Bank of America downgraded Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cazoo Group in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cazoo Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cazoo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.97.

Get Cazoo Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZOO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at $50,558,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at $11,131,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at $15,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.