Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.27.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

CVE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,800,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,190,041. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.47%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 678,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at $203,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 200,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 26,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at $5,320,000. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

