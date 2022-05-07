Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Centene were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centene by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Centene by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Centene by 50.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNC stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.03. 2,252,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.30. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $89.92.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $647,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

