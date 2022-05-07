Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada."

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. The firm had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -14.19%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,309,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 185,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after buying an additional 361,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 150,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

