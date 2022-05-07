Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) will post $62.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.39 million to $62.90 million. Central Pacific Financial posted sales of $62.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year sales of $252.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $251.36 million to $252.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $278.37 million, with estimates ranging from $276.90 million to $279.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 31.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPF. StockNews.com started coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

NYSE:CPF traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,033. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $661.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

In related news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 75,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 26,123 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 67,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 32,352 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.