Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CPYYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 100 ($1.25) to GBX 120 ($1.50) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.94) to GBX 90 ($1.12) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centrica currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.31.

OTCMKTS CPYYY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,210. Centrica has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

