Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYYGet Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CPYYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 100 ($1.25) to GBX 120 ($1.50) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.94) to GBX 90 ($1.12) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centrica currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.31.

OTCMKTS CPYYY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,210. Centrica has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Centrica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

