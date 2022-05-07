Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of CNTY stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,683. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $307.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26.

In other Century Casinos news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $84,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Century Casinos by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 103,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Century Casinos by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,311,000 after acquiring an additional 71,475 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Century Casinos by 552.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 69,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Century Casinos by 4,585.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 58,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Century Casinos by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 45,606 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

