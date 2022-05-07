Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.
Shares of CNTY stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,683. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $307.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26.
In other Century Casinos news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $84,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Century Casinos Company Profile (Get Rating)
Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.