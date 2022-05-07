Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) PT Lowered to $75.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Cowen from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CDAY. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $83.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

CDAY opened at $54.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.80 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.06. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $52.79 and a 12 month high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $201,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,656.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $76,550.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,853 shares of company stock worth $1,102,452. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,708.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 30,369 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.